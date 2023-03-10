Liverpool superstar James Milner made a teenager's day as he spent time with him during a special ceremony to honour the boy's grandfather.

The three-time Premier League champion posed for photos with Harry Letts at Windsor Castle, where the 13-year-old's former police officer grandfather was being posthumously honoured.

Shaun Johnson was recognised in the late Queen’s Birthday Honours List in June 2022 following his retirement from Northamptonshire Police after 47 years’ service.

He died from cancer two months later, aged 67.

Shaun Johnson was awarded the MBE Credit: Northants Police

So when the Champions League winner stayed behind to have a photograph taken with Harry, it more than made Harry's day.

Harry's grandmother June Johnson, 68, said he had been “desperate” to meet the Liverpool player after spotting him at the Windsor Castle ceremony on Tuesday.

"Harry was desperate to speak to him to increase his street cred with his friends at school. And I just said to James, would you mind if my grandson speaks to you and says hello?

“And he said ‘of course not’ and came over and we chatted for a good 15 minutes or so, he asked Harry about his sports, what he did."

The 37-year-old midfielder had been at Windsor to pick up another gong - an MBE for services to football and charity.

Mr Milner said: “It was a pleasure to meet Harry and his family at the investiture. I was sorry to hear about his grandfather but I am sure that he would be very proud that Harry was there on his behalf.”

Harry said: “It was a sad day really but after having a chat with James Milner it was all nice and just lifted up the day for us really, it definitely did for me.

“It turned a sad occasion to a nice occasion for us.”

Speaking shortly after Mr Johnson was awarded the MBE, Northamptonshire Chief Constable Nick Adderley described him as having a "desire and commitment for positive change".

He said: "At the heart of all his dedication and hard work, and everything he has achieved, has been his passion to improve the lives of the people of Northamptonshire.”

