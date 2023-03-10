Snow and ice are causing major disruption for hundreds of thousands of people across Northamptonshire.

Ambulance chiefs have warned that services across the county have been severely affected by the snow.

East Midlands Ambulance Service said its non-emergency patient transport services would only be doing journeys for patients who have life-saving appointments.

Some schools have been also been forced to close and police are warning drivers to take extra care as snow caused disruption across Northamptonshire.

The emergency services have been helping motorists stranded on minor roads like the A428 and A5199.

Morning snowstorm over Whiston village

ITV News Anglia's Weather forecaster Aisling Creevey said: "There's been another 1-3cm of snow overnight.

"The legacy of the weather front that brought the bad weather overnight will clear in the next few hours but as temperatures drop tonight, there'll be a risk of ice, particularly on damp untreated surfaces."

She warned that there could be a brief spell of snow again through Saturday, before things begin to improve on Sunday.

But for some the snow provided a decent marketing opportunity.

