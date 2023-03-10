Police growing increasingly concerned for missing Hertfordshire teenagers

Police say they are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of two teenagers from Hertfordshire, who haven't been seen for days.

Poppie and Nick, both 15, were last seen between 7am and 8am on Tuesday (March 7).

Officers are now urging anyone who sees them to immediately call 999.

Hertfordshire police say they believe the pair may be together.

Poppie - from Stevenage - is described as a white female, 5ft 3in tall, and slim with shoulder length mid brown/red hair.

When last seen, she wore a grey hoodie, black/navy school trousers, black shoes and was carrying a black rucksack. Nick, who is from Hitchin, is 5ft2 with bleached blonde hair. He was wearing a green bomber jacket and black and white Nike trainers when he was last seen.

They both have links to Stevenage, Hitchin and Letchworth but may have travelled to surrounding areas.

Anyone with information, is asked to contact Hertfordshire Police f you have information, you can report this by:

Calling 999 immediately if you believe you are with them now or have seen them in the last few moments. Filling out our online reporting form at herts.police.uk/report. Speaking to an operator in our Force Communications Room via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact. Calling our non-emergency telephone number 101 if you have information about where they have been.

Please quote ISR 282 of 07/03/2023