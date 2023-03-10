Play Brightcove video

A great-great-grandmother known as the 'Queen of Knitting' has spent eight months stitching a giant model of Buckingham Palace.

Margaret Seaman, from Caister-on-Sea in Norfolk, took up knitting a decade ago to help her cope with the grief of losing her husband.

Since then her models have wowed members of the royal family, raised tens of thousands of pounds for charity and seen her awarded the British Empire Medal.

The 93-year-old has previously turned her nifty needles on Great Yarmouth's Golden Mile and the royal estate at Sandringham.

During the pandemic, she spent three months turning 34 balls of wool into the 'NHS Knittingale Hospital'.

Margaret Seaman's knitted Buckingham Palace. Credit: ITV News Anglia

But now she has recreated Buckingham Palace, complete with knitted gates, gardens and King's Guard.

"I wasn't going to do anymore," she said. "I thought where do we go from here?

"The only thing I could think of was Buckingham Palace, so I started knitting Buckingham Palace. It's what's keeping me going I think.

"I didn't like knitting when I was younger. I found it boring but this is different to knitting jumpers and things. It's more interesting. I do enjoy every minute I do it."

Margaret's latest woollen wonder goes on display at the Norfolk Makers Festival at The Forum in Norwich from March 11th-19th.