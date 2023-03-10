Prosecutors have dropped charges against a former police officer who was accused of sexually assaulting a woman he was said to have met on a dating app.

Benjamin Mace, previously of Cambridgeshire Police, denied sexual assault and had been due to stand trial at Chelmsford Crown Court until prosecutors offered no evidence.

The 40-year-old, of Palmerston Road, Woodston, Peterborough, had resigned from the force. He was accused of sexually touching a woman in Peterborough in 2019.

Leila Chaker, prosecuting, told a case management hearing at Chelmsford Crown Court on Friday that new information had come to light which meant there was "no longer a realistic prospect of conviction".

"We will be offering no evidence on this indictment," she said.

Judge Timothy Walker told the defendant: "Mr Mace, the prosecution are offering no evidence against you.

"I formally enter a not guilty verdict. That therefore concludes this matter."

