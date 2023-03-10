Play Brightcove video

Some viewers may find the footage distressing

Police are hunting a man who delivered a vicious kick to his dog during an evening walk.

The incident was captured on a doorbell CCTV system last week in Suffolk.

It shows the man tripping over his dog and then lashing out in anger.

The incident took place at 7.48pm on 3 March in the Northfield View estate in Stowmarket.

The dog can be heard to yelp in pain after the kick.

The man, who then picked the dog up, was wearing dark-coloured shorts, a dark jacket and a dark-coloured hat.

The dog was of dark and light colouring and was wearing a red jacket.

Anyone who recognises the man or who has any information is asked to contact Suffolk police quoting reference 37/12976/23.

