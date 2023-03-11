A drug dealer has been jailed after he was caught selling heroin and cocaine in a notorious underpass in Peterborough.

Oleksandr Galamon, 27, was arrested after trying to run away from officers in the Millfield area in December last year.

Police were called after a group of about 10 people gathered in the Russell Street underpass - a place where drug users and dealers are known to visit.

As officers approached, they heard a woman shout “police, police are here!”

Galamon began walking away from the group but ran as officers got nearer, however came face-to-face with one officer.

He was detained for a search which uncovered 65 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin, £250 in cash and a can of pepper spray – a prohibited firearm.

Wraps of heroin and cocaine were discovered on Oleksandr Galamon. Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Galamon, of Eastfield Road, Peterborough, was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine

Sergeant Sarah Phillips said: “We have been focussing a lot of our time in the Millfield area, including Russell Street, as we have had a lot of feedback from the local community about drug dealing and other issues such as anti-social behaviour here.

“We will continue our work in this area, but I would encourage the public to keep reporting information and concerns to us so we can act on it and hopefully put more drug dealers before the courts.”

