Drug dealer jailed after selling cocaine and heroin in notorious underpass in Peterborough

Oleksandr Galamon, 27, was jailed for selling drugs in Peterborough.
Oleksandr Galamon, 27, was jailed for selling drugs in Peterborough. Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A drug dealer has been jailed after he was caught selling heroin and cocaine in a notorious underpass in Peterborough.

Oleksandr Galamon, 27, was arrested after trying to run away from officers in the Millfield area in December last year.

Police were called after a group of about 10 people gathered in the Russell Street underpass - a place where drug users and dealers are known to visit.

As officers approached, they heard a woman shout “police, police are here!”

Galamon began walking away from the group but ran as officers got nearer, however came face-to-face with one officer.

He was detained for a search which uncovered 65 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin, £250 in cash and a can of pepper spray – a prohibited firearm.

Wraps of heroin and cocaine were discovered on Oleksandr Galamon. Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Galamon, of Eastfield Road, Peterborough, was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine

Sergeant Sarah Phillips said: “We have been focussing a lot of our time in the Millfield area, including Russell Street, as we have had a lot of feedback from the local community about drug dealing and other issues such as anti-social behaviour here.

“We will continue our work in this area, but I would encourage the public to keep reporting information and concerns to us so we can act on it and hopefully put more drug dealers before the courts.”

