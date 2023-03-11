A man has been arrested after footage was released of a dog being kicked during an evening walk in Suffolk.

The incident was captured on a doorbell CCTV in the Northfield View estate in Stowmarket on Friday 3 March.

The footage was released by Suffolk Police and appears to show a man tripping over his dog and then kicking it.

The man then picked up the dog and walked off.

Officers said the dog has now been checked over and was not injured.

A man has been arrested in connection with the incident and police have thanked the public for their help.

