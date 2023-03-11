A man has been sentenced after he posted racist tweets and was found with Nazi memorabilia including a Swastika-engraved dagger.

Counter Terrorism Police were first made aware of Matthew Patterson after he posted a number of racist tweets online during the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020.

Police then searched the 24-year-old's address on Mill Road in Kettering, where they found Nazi memorabilia including an SS ring, a gas mask and a Swastika-engraved dagger.

They also recovered a number of extreme right-wing and anti-Semitic communications on his digital devices.

Patterson pleaded guilty to one charge of collecting information for terrorist purposes under section 58 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

He was handed an 11-month sentence, suspended for two years, at Leicester Crown Court yesterday, March 9. He will be subject to an extended period on license of one year.

Patterson's digital devices and Nazi memorabilia will be destroyed or forfeited.

Detective Inspector Alan Jackson from Northamptonshire Police, said: “This was a complex investigation that led to the discovery of extreme right-wing and anti-Semitic communications as well as a number of Nazi memorabilia in his possession.”

