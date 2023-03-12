Play Brightcove video

The video posted on Facebook by HM Coastguard Bacton.

Drivers were left stunned after hundreds of galloping deer dashed across a country road in Norfolk.

Mesmerising footage shows how cars had to stop when a herd charged across the road in Sea Palling on Friday afternoon.

The video is 32 seconds long and was captured by members of HM Coastguard Bacton.

Posting the video on social media HM Coastguard Bacton said: "Friday afternoon the team went on patrol and as they came out of Sea Palling, they had to pull over to let a few deer cross the road, we thought you would like to see them."

The video has racked up 297,000 views, more than 8,000 likes and more than 900 comments.

Lisa commented, saying: "That’s a brilliant video. There’s always one late to the party I had some come in front of me in Fritton and there were nowhere near as many as this. They are such beautiful animals."

"What a wonderful experience thank you for sharing, made my day," said Deborah.

Pauline also commented saying, "Just amazing, never seen a herd so big go across the road".

