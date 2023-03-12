A road has been closed after a car crashed into a building in Halstead in Essex.

Two vehicles were involved in the collision which ended with one ploughing into the side of a wall causing substantial damage.

Essex police said the crash happened on Head Street, near the junction with Morley Road, this afternoon.

Head Street (A131) is closed in both directions "for the foreseeable" because the building is now unsafe.

Essex Roads Policing tweeted that they were working with structural engineers to make the area safe.

Officers are urging motorists to avoid the area while the work is carried out.

