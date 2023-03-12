A junior doctor has said striking is a "last resort" as he prepares to take part in the three-day industrial action.

Adersh Saravanaa qualified as a junior doctor last year and works in Norfolk, he said he feels like he's got "no other option" but to strike.

"We want to be in hospital doing our job, what we have trained to do, the last thing we want to do is do things like strike, but it feels like we have no other option so striking is the last resort," said Dr Saravanaa.

It comes as members of the British Medical Association (BMA) in England will launch a three-day walkout today (13 March) following a huge vote in favour of industrial action.

They want a pay increase which shows the past 15 years of inflation.

"By striking hopefully there’s a change in stance from the government, and people feel more valued in the system they work in.

"We don’t lose as many of our staff to healthcare systems abroad and at the end of the day it just helps us do our job a bit better and deliver the patient care that every patient deserves," Dr Saravanaa told ITV News.

Nearly 40,000 junior doctors voted to take industrial action in the BMA ballot.

Dr Saravanaa said: "It’s not a decision that we took lightly it feels like we are forced to do this as the government hasn’t engaged in negations - at the centre of it is patient safety and patient care."

Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay said: “It is incredibly disappointing the British Medical Association has declined my offer to enter formal pay negotiations on the condition strikes are paused.

“I hugely value the hard work of junior doctors and urge unions to come to the negotiating table and cancel strikes which risk patient safety and impact efforts to tackle the backlog. I want to find a fair settlement which recognises the crucial role of junior doctors and the wider economic pressures facing the UK.

“I’ve been having constructive and meaningful talks with unions representing nurses, ambulance workers and other non-medical staff, which have agreed to pause strike action, and negotiations will continue this week.

“We have been working closely with NHS England on contingency plans to help protect patient safety during strikes, prioritising emergency, urgent and critical care – but there will inevitably be some disruption for patients.”

Yesterday, Striking junior doctors launched an advertising campaign ahead of a strike over pay, claiming they could earn more serving coffee than they do 'saving lives'.

The BMA said newly-qualified medics earn £14.09 an hour – less than a barista in a coffee shop at popular chain Pret a Manger, which has just confirmed a pay bump for staff amid the cost of living crisis.

