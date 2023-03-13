Oscar winner Charlie Mackesy says the impact his film has made on the viewing public is worth just as much as the honour from the film industry.

Author Mackesy, who is from Suffolk, said he was "speechless" following the win for the adaptation of his book, The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse but that stories he had been told about the effects of his work were "gold".

"Awards are incredible and I'm speechless to be truthful, but a greater award has been the response from people about the book and the film," Mackesy said, speaking in the Oscars winners room.

His illustrated book explores the friendship between the four titular characters. Credit: BBC/PA

He shared a story of a woman whose five-year-old grandson had told her she was"enough just as you are" - a quote from his book.

"She said that in the street she had tears pouring down her face, not just for her realisation but (because) she knew that he would, for the rest of his days have those words going through him," he said.

"That for me is gold, you know?"

The Apple TV production based on the illustrated book follows the friendship of a boy, a mole, a fox and a horse travelling together in the boy’s search for home.

It stars Tom Hollander as The Mole, Idris Elba as The Fox, Gabriel Byrne as The Horse and newcomer Jude Coward Nicoll as The Boy.

The 2019 book, which was based on illustrations Mackesy shared on Instagram, has sold more than 8 million copies worldwide since it was first published.

Charlie Mackesy and Matthew Freud made reference to the UK in their acceptance speech. Credit: PA Images

In his acceptance speech Mackesy praised the "bravery" of film-makers.

He also recalled speaking to an acquaintance about attending the Oscars, saying she told him: "I think it takes a lot of courage to make a film and I think when you go there there will be a lot of very brave people in the same room."

He added: "I looked at her and said yeah I think you are right - and it is really true."

Producer Matthew Freud said: "We have never made a film before so this is bewildering beyond. I know the protocol is to say thank you a lot but I am British so I am more comfortable saying sorry."

After thanking his family he added: "But this statue is for the dog, Vincent and the boy, Charlie."

After its publication in 2019, The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse was named book of the year by Waterstones and was shortlisted for the British Book Awards' non-fiction lifestyle book of the year.