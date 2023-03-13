A van driver was left stranded on a motorway hard shoulder after another driver stole his keys during a road rage argument.

Hertfordshire Police said the incident happened on the A1 (M) southbound carriageway near Letchworth Garden City on 7 March between 3.40pm and 4pm.

An altercation reportedly occurred between the male drivers of two vehicles, after which they stopped on the hard shoulder between junctions nine and eight.

The driver of a Ford Transit van was then assaulted and his van keys were stolen.

The suspect drove away with both sets of keys in a white vehicle, leaving his uninjured victim stranded on the motorway hard shoulder.

The suspect is described as a white man, around 5ft 9in tall, of stocky build, with brown hair and a beard.

PC Joe Massey from Hertfordshire Police said: “Our enquiries are continuing at this time to trace the driver involved.

"As part of the investigation, we’d like to hear from any witnesses who think they may have seen the incident, or the events leading up to it."

Police have appealed for anyone with dash cam footage of the incident to come forward.

