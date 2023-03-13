A 27-year-old man who groomed and sexually abused a 13-year-old girl he met outside a shop has been jailed.

Scott Watson, of Town Square in Basildon, first met the girl in Peterborough in January last year.

He then sent her messages on Snapchat and WhatsApp asking to meet up and perform sexual acts on each other.

He also asked the victim, who he knew was 13, to send him explicit photos.

When they met up in April last year he gave her alcohol and cannabis as well as another substance which made her unconscious.

Watson also asked her to have sex with him to which she refused.

Watson pleaded guilty to meeting a child following sexual grooming, sexual communication with a child and causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

He was sentenced to three years and four months in prison, at Cambridge Crown Court.

Watson was also given a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order and must sign the Sex Offender’s Register.

DS Rebecca Welberry said: “Scott Watson shamefully preyed on the victim’s vulnerability to groom and abuse her.

“We will always support the strongest possible action for those who abuse children so I am pleased Watson is now behind bars.”

