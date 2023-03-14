George Ezra has pulled out of a performance at the O2 Arena in London after being diagnosed with acute vertigo.

The 29-year-old singer-songwriter's Twitter page said on Tuesday he began feeling "incredibly unwell" before seeking medical attention.

The statement reads: "Hi everyone, unfortunately, George has started feeling incredibly unwell this afternoon.

"He's been diagnosed by a doctor as having acute vertigo and as a result we sincerely regret to announce that tonight's show at the O2 in London will not be able to go ahead as planned."

A follow-up Tweet added that tickets remain valid and the show will be rescheduled.

"We're very sorry for everyone who has travelled for tonight," it also said.

Ezra was born in Hertfordshire and has released a number of hits over the years, including Shotgun, Budapest and Blame It On Me.

In 2019 he won British Male Solo Artist at the Brit Awards.

