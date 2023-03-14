A man whose house is teetering on the edge of the crumbling coastline in Norfolk has refused to move out, saying he intends to drag the house inland to save it from falling into the sea.In the past week, Lance Martin has lost nine-and-a-half metres from his garden at Hemsby, leaving him with a sheer drop outside of the patio doors of his home.

Much of the coastline at Hemsby has been lost in the last two months after it was battered by high tides and gale force winds.

Some homes have already been demolished and many others evacuated, but Mr Martin, who has lived in the Marrams since 2017, says he still has hope he can save his dream home.

Lance Martin's living room now looks into the sea Credit: ITV Anglia

He's dragged his house inland once before, and is certain he can do it again.

The former grenadier guardsman said: "In 2018, after the 'beast from the East' we managed to drag this back ten-and-a-half metres. "That left me ten-and-a-half metres of garden at the back.

"On Friday, the council came around and measured the garden and we only had five metrws left and by Saturday morning that had dropped to a metre."Thankfully, Great Yarmouth council have been brilliant all through this and they've given me a week to ten days to get my house moved from where it's situated to the plot just across the road there."

Lance Martin said the house he bought in 2017 is his dream home Credit: ITV Anglia

Mr Martin is hoping to move the house using shipping airbags that are usually used to launch boats.

They will be placed underneath the house and inflated, raising the house ready for it to be dragged further inland. He credits the army for his unflagging optimism.

He said: "I just keep going because of the positive mental attitude the army gave me.

"22 years with the finest regiment grenadier guards has given me that resilience. "And yes, I do feel anxious, I do feel stressed - you wouldn't be human if you didn't in this situation - but I also know there's people out there willing to help and they are doing and that's fantastic."

