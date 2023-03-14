Man jailed after sexually assaulting a girl he abducted

A man has been jailed after he sexually abused, groomed and abducted a child from Suffolk.

Corey Anderson, 50, began contacting the victim online in 2018 eventually talking her into meeting with him in 2020, when she was 15.

He met her in Suffolk and took her back to his home address, Castle Street in Tipton in the West Midlands.

Ipswich Crown Court heard that the victim's worried parents reported her missing, and raised concerns that she might be with Anderson.

Police found him driving with his victim in his car and he was arrested and taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning, before being charged.

Anderson has been sentenced to six years and 10 months in prison after being found guilty by a jury at a hearing in February of sexual activity with a child, meeting a child following a sexual grooming, sexual communication with a child and child abduction.

"Throughout the trial he insisted his motivations were purely honourable, in that he was concerned for the welfare of the child to whom he was not related.

"However, the evidence in this case proved that he had been in communication with the vulnerable child since she was 12 years old and that he had groomed her over a three-year period, before abducting her and sexually assaulting her at his home, all for his own sexual gratification.

"The sentence sends a clear message to other potential perpetrators of child sex abuse; this kind of offending will not be tolerated, and Suffolk Constabulary will investigate all such matters carefully and thoroughly in order to bring these perpetrators to justice and to protect the most vulnerable within our society.

"The victim in this case and her family have shown immense courage and strength in telling their story, engaging with the police investigation and the ensuing trial and I hope in time the victim can heal from the harm that was inflicted upon her at such a young age.

"The sentence today reinforces why we do this job, to protect the vulnerable."