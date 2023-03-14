Man jailed after threatening bus passengers with a meat cleaver

A man has been jailed after threatening people on the bus with a meat cleaver and waving a knife around in the street.

Marcus Cork, 32, of Northgate in Hunstanton was sentenced to six years in prison at King's Lynn Crown Court on Tuesday, March 14.

The court heard how Cork boarded an Excel bus heading for Peterborough at Norwich bus station and bought a ticket for King's Lynn on Thursday, October 13 last year.

He went upstairs to the upper floor of the double decker bus and threatened female passengers with a meat cleaver, stealing a phone from one and attempting to grab a wallet from another.

He then went downstairs to threaten the driver with the cleaver and tried to grab some cash. He failed and only managed to take a bag of sweets.

He smashed the door and door frame before getting off the bus in Newmarket Road.

Cork's violent spree continued shortly afterward when he approached a group of young women, taking a phone from one them and punching her in the neck.

He then produced a knife.

The incidents were captured on bus CCTV and in the street on mobile phones.

In interview he failed to give an explanation for his actions and answered ‘no comment’ to all questions put to him.

At court, the judge concluded that Cork met the criteria for ‘dangerousness’ which was reflected in the length of his sentence.

He will have to serve at least four years until he is eligible to apply for parole.

Cork had previously admitted to three counts of robbery, possession of a knife, threatening a person with a knife, and damaging property.

The officer in charge of the investigation PC Faris Shah said: "Cork caused multiple members of the public to fear for their safety and suffer loss or damage to property with no regards for his actions.

"Aggravating the impact was the fact the incidents took place in the day and were witnessed by young children causing distress."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know