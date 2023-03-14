Northampton man jailed for eight years for raping woman in her own bedroom

Detectives have praised the 'incredible bravery' of a woman for coming forward after she was raped in her own bedroom.

Police said she helped send an 'incredibly dangerous' man to jail after her attacker was sentenced to eight years in prison.

The attack took place in October 2020 after Nicu Botnari, 27, had been invited back to the vicrtim's house by one of her housemates.

The group had been enjoying an evening in the garden in the Abington area of Northampton after a long day at work.

The woman called it a night and headed back to her bedroom to get some sleep but awoke to find Botnari on top her, committing rape.

Botnari, 27, left the house and a short time later, the woman reported the incident to police.

Botnari of the Headlands, Northampton, was jailed at Northampton Crown Court on Monday (March 13).

Speaking after the sentencing Detective Sergeant Andrea Taylor, said: “As a police force, we never underestimate the courage it takes for a person to report a sexual assault and I want to reassure people that when they do, we will treat their report with sensitivity and confidence.

“Nothing will ever make the survivor in this case forget what Botnari did to her but she should be proud of the incredible bravery she has shown which has resulted in a dangerous rapist being sent to prison. Because of her - he can no longer hurt anyone else.

“This case continues to have a significant impact on her but I hope the conclusion today provides her with some comfort. She has so much going for her and I hope she can now see brighter things on the horizon.

“Tackling violence against women and girls is a priority for Northamptonshire Police. We will believe you, we will support you, and we will do everything we can to put the person who committed the crime against you behind bars.”