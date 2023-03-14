Police are searching for an arsonist after a series of deliberate fires destroyed several cars, damaged a sheltered accommodation home and ruined a railway signal box in Peterborough on Sunday night.

Firefighters were first called to a car on fire in The Village in Orton Longuevill.

They had extinguished the fire by 10.55pm, but were almost immediately called to another car fire, this time in Saltmarsh in Orton Malborne.

They were there until 11.50pm but just as they were leaving, they were called to another fire - this time, five cars had been set alight in Stanground Dogsthorpe.

The flames spread to a sheltered accommodation building in nearby Cheyney Court, and residents had to be escorted out for their own safety.

As crews battled the spreading fire, another call came in saying the signal box at the preserved Nene Valley Railway near Orton Mere had also gone up in flames.

Police and fire officials believe all of the fires were started deliberately and could be linked.

Cambridgeshire Police officers are carrying out extra patrols in the area and are appealing for information.

Detective Inspector James Sheffield said: "We are treating these fires as arson and they could be linked. We are working hard with partner agencies to trace those responsible. "I would urge anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to come forward."

