An investigation has been launched after a firework was posted through a letterbox.

The frightening incident happened at around midnight in Peterborough on Friday 3 March.

The firework caused damage to the property in Chadburn, Paston, but fortunately no-one was hurt.

Cambridgeshire Police has now released a CCTV image of a man wanted in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting 35/16323/23.

