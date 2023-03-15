Appeal after firework posted through Peterborough letterbox at midnight

Cambridgeshire Police
The incident happened just after midnight on 3 March. Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

An investigation has been launched after a firework was posted through a letterbox.

The frightening incident happened at around midnight in Peterborough on Friday 3 March.

The firework caused damage to the property in Chadburn, Paston, but fortunately no-one was hurt.

Cambridgeshire Police has now released a CCTV image of a man wanted in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting 35/16323/23.

