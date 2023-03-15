Family of teen stabbed to death plead for online videos and comments to stop

The family of an 18-year-old who died when he was stabbed in Ipswich town centre have said that online comments and videos about their son have been hurtful, and pleaded for it to stop.

Raymond James Quigley (known as James) from Wymondham in Norfolk, was killed in Westgate Street in broad daylight in January.

Today, his family have paid tribute to him, but said that comments made online by people who did not know James that have been upsetting.

In a statement issued through Suffolk Police, James's family said: "The support we are being given is tremendous. We have received messages from so many people, for which we are thankful.

"Unfortunately there have been some very hurtful comments made on social media - including in videos - by people who didn’t know James.

"This has been very upsetting for the family and we would ask for this to stop and for us to be allowed to grieve in peace.

"James (RJ) has now been laid to rest. He was and always will be a beloved son, brother, uncle, grandson and nephew, as well as a much-loved friend. He will be missed forever."

Two men, both now aged 18, have been charged with murder in connection with the attack. They appeared at court on 25 January and were remanded in custody pending a next crown court appearance on Friday 14 April.

Flowers at the scene of a fatal stabbing in Ipswich. Credit: ITV News Anglia

James's family also said: "It is now eight weeks since the brutal killing of our son Raymond James Quigley on 17 January and to say that we are devastated is an understatement.

"We would like to thank everyone who came to his aid, including the medical personnel who fought so hard to save him and the staff of the card shop where he died. They were also so kind and considerate to us.

"We would also like to thank the local vicars who rang the church bells in respect to him. This was a gesture that we will always appreciate.

"Thank you to the members of the public who stood in his memory that day and all those who spoke to us while we were in Westgate Street.

"Your kindness brought us comfort."

"We would also like to thank Father Denis Gallagher for the beautiful service he gave for James, as well as acknowledging the outstanding services provided by RJ Bartram Funeral Directors, The Enchanted Willow florists and Rick and Allen of Wymondham Multimedia.

"These additional elements were only made possible by everyone who made generous contributions to the fund for James and we offer grateful thanks to you all."

