A £20,000 reward is being offered to try and solve the murder of a pensioner, 86, who was stabbed and set on fire 10 years ago.

The body of Una Crown was discovered in her bungalow in Magazine Lane in Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, on Sunday 13 January 2013.

She had been seen alive two days previously and had spoken to a friend over the phone at about 5pm on the Saturday, the day before her body was discovered by police.

The death was initially treated as unexplained but, after a post-mortem examination concluded Mrs Crown died from stab wounds to her neck and chest, a murder investigation was launched.

Mrs Crown's clothing had also been set alight, in an apparent attempt to disguise her injuries and destroy evidence, but the fire did not spread to the rest of the house.

A new TV appeal has aired on BBC Crimewatch Live and a reward of up to £20,000 is being offered for information which leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Detective Chief Inspector Iain Moor, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “Ten years on from this tragic case, Mrs Crown’s murderer has not been caught and we have not been able to get justice for her family.

“We continue to seek opportunities for new lines of enquiry and this TV appearance, and subsequent reward of up to £20,000, will give us another chance to re-appeal to the public and keep the case in people’s minds.

“We still believe the answer to solving this case lies within the local community. I am urging anyone who has information but not yet come forward, to do the right thing and get in touch – someone out there knows what happened to Mrs Crown.

“Any information, no matter how small or insignificant it may seem, may be key to solving this investigation.”

Annabelle Goodenough, Crimestoppers’ South East Regional Manager, said: “This is a truly awful, shocking and sad case. Our thoughts are very much with Una’s family and friends, who remain desperate for answers and justice.

“We believe there are people who know what happened or have suspicions. Our charity, which is independent of the police, exists to help make all communities safer by giving people a way to speak up about crime, completely anonymously.

"You can talk to Crimestoppers with no comeback. This means we never ask for, or store, any of your personal details.

“If you know something, even if you think it’s insignificant, your information could make a positive difference and you could be eligible for a reward.

"Please call our UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111, which is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.

“We cannot trace your call or track your IP address and we never ask for or record any personal information. No one will ever know you contacted us.”

The £20,000 reward can only be claimed by those who provide information to Crimestoppers directly on 0800 555 111 or via their online form which leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Anyone involved in the murder will not be eligible to claim any of the reward.

