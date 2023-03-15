Several boats have caught fire at a popular cruising club near Downham Market in Norfolk.

Around 40 firefighters dealt with the incident at the Denver Cruising Club in Southery this afternoon.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is now underway.

The nearby A10 had to be closed in both directions to allow firefighters access to the site.

Crews from King's Lynn, Methwold, Sandringham and Heacham attended the incident.

Multiple boats were on fire at the cruising club. Credit: John Millward

The nearby A10 had to be closed while the fire was dealt with. Credit: John Millward

