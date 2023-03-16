A doctor who sent explicit videos of himself to six of his former medical school coursemates has had his medical licence suspended.

James Richard White, from Norwich, sent messages to his victims which included photographs and videos of his genitals.

The messages were sent through various social media platforms including Facebook Messenger and Snapchat.

After two of the women, also doctors, highlighted their concerns with the General Medical Council (GMC), Dr White was brought before a misconduct tribunal where the investigation led to four other women sharing similar experiences.

Dr White worked as a doctor in the Norwich area but the tribunal did not give details of his workplaces.

The hearing heard how some of the incidents had dated back to 2015 where on one occasion he sent videos to a victim of himself on Snapchat - with the message reading "Oh, I didn't mean to send you that".

Another incident occurred between 2017 and 2019 where he sent a photo "bare chested and wearing a towel" around the lower half on his body.

He then messaged the victim saying he was worried he'd "ruined" his medical career”.

Following the hearing a panel suspended his licence for 12 months.

One of the women on the panel said: "Watching the video made me feel violated.

"It has made me more wary of people - even if it is a polite colleague, I can be uncertain as to what material they may decide to send me."

Dr White graduated from the University of East Anglia's medical school in 2015 and was registered by the GMC in 2016.

He did not attend the hearing but provided a statement where he said "I will never forgive myself for my actions."

He said: "I will never practice medicine again, not for my genuine love of patients, but for my failures and mistakes in a younger period of my life.

"I loved speaking with patients and have received several letters about my positive impact upon their care and lives, but I don't want this to distract from the harm I've caused to fellow colleagues.

"There is no turning back from that and I will never forgive myself for my actions."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...