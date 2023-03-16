A doorman who killed a football fan with one punch outside a Bedfordshire pub has been jailed for more than nine years.

Wilfred Fantie, 44, of Henley Road, Bedford, struck Aaron Bateman after an argument outside the Wheatsheaf pub in Dunstable in February last year.

Mr Bateman, 28, had been drinking in the pub with his father and a group of friends after a football match.

When the group was asked to leave the pub by doorman Fantie, an exchange was had between the two men.

CCTV footage played during the trial showed Fantie pursuing Mr Bateman as he walked away from the pub, before landing a powerful blow to Mr Bateman’s head.

Mr Bateman fell to the ground and hit his head on the pavement causing a traumatic brain injury. He was taken to hospital but died two days later.

Fanti was found guilty of manslaughter at Luton Crown Court.

Judge Michael Simon said: “Nothing this court says or does can mend the emptiness in the hearts and lives of Aaron’s family, specifically his father and sister but his wider family and friends as well.

“Aaron was pursued at a pace and with determination by the defendant. Dangerousness in my judgement is not a consideration.”

Detective Inspector Mark Butler, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “This incredibly sad incident has had a devastating effect on the family and friends of Mr Bateman.

“We hope the message of zero tolerance for violence of this or any kind has been reiterated.

“Such a tragedy should not have to occur before members of the public are educated on the life-changing effects of violence.

“Our thoughts remain with everyone who has been affected by this terrible incident.”

