A couple's 'dream home' by the sea has been torn down in a matter of minutes, the fourth home to be demolished on Hemsby's crumbling coastline in less than a week.

High tides and strong winds have left some cliff-top bungalows along the stretch of Norfolk coastline at risk of collapsing onto the beach.

The latest bungalow to be torn down was owned by a couple from Leicester, who are said to be devastated.

They have been given temporary accommodation by Great Yarmouth Borough Council at a nearby holiday park.

So far a total four homes have been demolished in the Marrams, and a neighbouring property rented by Sarah Goward, 52, and her son John Goward, 23, could be demolished as early as this afternoon.

Meanwhile work is still ongoing to drag the home of another resident, Lance Martin, back from the edge.

Work is underway to try and drag Lance Martin's bungalow back from the edge so it can be saved. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Around 2,000 tonnes of rock is due to start arriving in Hemsby this week as an emergency measure to protect the dunes and people's homes.

Road closures remain in place in the area and the beach is still closed to the public.

