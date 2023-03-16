A mother-of-three found dead at her home in Bedfordshire died from a sharp and blunt force injury to her head an inquest has heard.

Sarah Albone, 38, was found at her house in Winston Crescent on Saturday 25th February after members of her family, who had not seen her since Christmas, reported her missing.Matthew Waddell, 34, who lived with her at the address, has been charged with murdering the mum.

A plea hearing is due to take place on April 24th.

A date for a three week trial at Luton Crown Court has been set for 21 August.

Forensic tents cover the rear of the property in Biggleswade Credit: ITV News Anglia

Senior Bedfordshire Coroner Emma Whitting opened the inquest into her death at Ampthill today.Coroner’s officer Alan Dawson said she had been reported missing by her family on 21st February 2023.

A body was found during a search of her her home and she was formally identified on March 5th.

He said: “An autopsy concluded the cause of death to be a sharp and blunt force trauma to the head.”

Forensic teams searching the property in Biggleswade Credit: ITV News Anglia

The coroner said she had received a letter from the CPS advising her that an individual had been charged and appeared in court in connection with Sarah Albone’s death.

She adjourned the inquest until the conclusion of criminal proceedings.She said: “I take this opportunity to pass on my condolences to the family.”

