The mum of a missing teenager from Bedford who has been missing for 10 days has said she is "so worried" about him.

Josh, 17, was last seen at his home address in Bedford on 7 March at around 10pm and hasn’t been heard from since.

Today his mum Joanne has urged Josh to get in touch saying, "Josh, we are so worried about you. Please, please get in touch with us."

Josh is described as being around 5’7’’, slim, with brown hair. At the time he went missing he was believed to be wearing a black and white hoody, blue jeans and Nike trainers.

Police are also asking people who live on Tyne Crescent, Avon Drive or Mowsbury Park to check their video doorbell for any sightings between 11pm on 7 March and 1am on Wednesday 8 March.

Police have issued new photos of Josh in a bid to find him. Credit: Bedfordshire Police

Detective Inspector Katherine Rivers, from Bedfordshire Police, said: “We have a dedicated team of officers working to locate Josh and establish his last known movements.

“We are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare as he hasn’t been heard from in almost 10 days.

"I would like to urge anyone who knows of Josh’s whereabouts, or has seen him since he was reported missing to please get in touch.

"Any information could help us in efforts to bring Joshua back home safe and well.”

