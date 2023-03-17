A charity minibus which was due to pick up refugees from a hotel has been stolen and set on fire.

Essex charity Changing Lives Community Services' only bus was parked near a Hertfordshire school on 10 March, ready to pick up refugees for a planned activity the next morning.

But the vehicle was stolen and later found burnt in Harlow, with the charity director saying he has "lost a bit of faith in humanity".

David Simmons, 27, said the minibus is the "heart" of the community charity, which aims to prevent children from getting involved in anti-social activity.

The charity says it is finding it hard to run its usual sessions after the bus was destroyed. Credit: BPM Media

The bus cost around £14,000 and equipment worth £5,000- £8,000 was also in the vehicle.The co-founder of Changing Lives Community Services said: “It was the saddest thing I probably had to deal with because I feel that it was a target on us."I just lost a bit of faith in humanity, actually, over the last couple of days.

"Even last night I couldn't sleep because I was thinking who and why would you do that to a community organisation when we're trying to support people with society.”Families and children were supposed to be taken from the hotel for the event, but the session was cancelled after transport could not be sourced. More sessions for the charity have since been cancelled because of its now limited resources.

Hertfordshire Police are looking for those responsible for the theft and blaze. Credit: BPM Media

Volunteers now are using their own vehicles as the minibus was used as storage for upcoming sessions.A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise funds for the blighted minibus and a local school has offered its minibus to the organisation.Mr Simmons said: "We had a lovely response from the whole community, but for me personally it's a tough pill to swallow.“It's so hard because I just can't understand why anyone would want to burn our minibus. I honestly just feel let down.“But we had a lot of positive people and it shows that there are good people in society.

"It's just a small minority makeup those bad people and it's just sad because we support those people that are in trouble that are vulnerable and need support."

A spokesperson from Hertfordshire Constabulary said: "Police are currently investigating following the theft of a minibus from Sawbridgeworth."The vehicle was stolen sometime between 7pm on Friday 10 March and 11am on Saturday 11 March, while parked in Bullfields, near Reedings school.

Enquiries are continuing at this time and anyone with information is asked to please contact police, quoting crime reference 41/20261/23."

