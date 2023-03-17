Play Brightcove video

A fire has destroyed the roof of a historical hall in Northamptonshire.

Smoke was seen billowing from the roof as firefighters arrived at 7.30am.

Five fire engines were called to the scene and the crews worked to contain the flames to the rear of the building.

Overstone Hall is a Grade II-listed building on the outskirts of Northampton with 119 rooms.

It is surrounded by 35 acres of parkland and grounds.

In 2001, a huge blaze fire destroyed 50 per cent of the building and over the last 15 years, the other half has deteriorated, suffering vandalism and the impacts of bad weather.

Fourteen years later, Barry Howard Homes purchased the hall with the intention of saving and restoring it.

It is not clear yet what started the fire.

A spokesperson from Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue said on Friday afternoon: "We still have three fire engines and an aerial appliance at Overstone Hall.

"Crews are still containing a fire that is continuing to burn within the roof.

"Local residents may see smoke until the late afternoon/evening and we recommend keeping doors and windows closed."

