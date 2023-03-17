The Only Way Is Essex

Georgia Harrison reacting to news that the court case date has been pushed back

Reality star Georgia Harrison says her life "changed forever" after a private video of her was posted online without her consent.

Ms Harrison is fronting a new ITV documentary after becoming a victim of revenge porn when her ex-boyfriend Stephen Bear uploaded a video without her consent.

Bear, who won Celebrity Big Brother in 2016, was jailed for 21 months for sharing a private sex video of them on his OnlyFans website.

After the case, Ms Harrison said: "Georgia Harrison sex tape was one of the most searched things on Google that week - I literally just wanted to shut the world out and scream."

Now, the new documentary for ITV2 features exclusive access to Georgia Harrison reflecting on the case.

The programme will feature Georgia's reaction after it becomes clear that Bear - despite denying she is in the video - has spread footage of them having sex in his garden taken from his CCTV cameras worldwide via his OnlyFans site, on which he makes money.

Ms Harrison looks through social media ahead of trial

The documentary will feature video blogs from Georgia as well as interviews from her mum Nicola and fellow Love Island contestants, alongside an insight from a legal expert.

Speaking to the camera, Georgia tearfully said: "I don't know what to do anymore.

"I've had my dignity and my privacy ripped beneath me, I've had my life changed forever.

"I've lost self-respect, I feel guilt, I feel ashamed... and he is just laughing, joking, having the time of his life."

As the case unfolds, Georgia talks about the situation with another victim of revenge porn, and the programme explores why some argue her case - in which Bear was sentenced to 21 months in prison - was a win for women.

Ms Harrison reading through her statement before court

Now Ms Harrison is hoping to encourage other victims to come forward: "Hopefully one day girls can look at me and think, she went in there, she did it, she was strong, we can do it.`"

It comes after Georgia Harrison revealed she had developed cysts and later went into septic shock after becoming a victim of revenge porn.

Revenge Porn: Georgia Vs Bear will be aired on Monday 20 March at 10pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

