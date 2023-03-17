Tens of thousands of pounds worth of life-saving equipment has been stolen from a fire station.

Martham Fire Station in Rollesby Road, Norfolk, was broken into between 6 March and 9 March.

Several tools were taken from a fire engine, including bolt cutters, side cutters and a power saw and a fire engine was damaged.

The total loss has been valued at more than £23,000.

PC Sally Anderson from Great Yarmouth Police Station said: "It isn’t just about the theft, it’s also the impact of this loss on the station, the local community and potentially, the lives that could have been put at risk.

"Fortunately, the theft was discovered as part of a routine check and not in an emergency when an immediate response was required, and the equipment was needed, and missing."

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "We’re working closely with Norfolk Constabulary and will be implementing tighter security measures across our sites.

"The tools that have been taken are vital to ensure our firefighters can attend potentially life-threatening situations and incidents that require immediate deployment."

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

