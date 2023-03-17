Five men have been recognised for their bravery during the 2019 London Bridge terrorist attack.

On 29 November 2019, terrorist Usman Khan killed University of Cambridge graduates Jack Merritt, 25, and Saskia Jones, 23, at a prisoner education event at Fishmongers' Hall.

More lives could have been lost during the attack if not for the actions of a group of men.

Now the men have been named in the 2023 Civilian Gallantry List published by the Cabinet Office.

Steven Gallant, John Crilly, Darryn Frost and Lukasz Koczocik have been awarded the Queen's Gallantry Medal.

John Crilly and Steven Gallant were attendees at the event, Darryn Frost worked for Her Majesty’s Prison and Probation Service and Lukasz Koczocik was employed as a porter at the venue.

Mr Gallant ran to the aid of the victims, confronted the knife-wielding attacker by forcing him away with a narwhal tusk, and drove the terrorist out of the building with the help of Crilly and Koczocik.

Jack Merritt and Saskia Jones were both killed in the 2019 London Bridge terror attack. Credit: Metropolitan Police

Mr Gallant then followed the attacker along London Bridge, pulled him to the floor by his coat and was helped by others to hold him down until police arrived.

Adam Roberts has been awarded the Queen's Commendation for Bravery after he protected a dying victim while the terrorist was still attacking people around him.

He immediately provided emergency first aid and CPR.

On the awards being given, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Oliver Dowden said: “We all hope we’d react with courage in the face of danger. These people have lived through that test, and responded in the most admirable way.

“Their selfless actions have saved lives, and I want to express profound thanks for their willingness to put themselves in danger to protect others.

“They are all extremely worthy winners of the final Civilian Gallantry awards of Her Majesty the late Queen."

