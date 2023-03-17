Play Brightcove video

Suffolk Police have said they intend to investigate after a woman was caught on camera kicking a dog in Mildenhall.

The video, shared on Facebook, shows a woman walking a dog on an extendable lead.

She yanks on the lead, causing the dog to lurch forward and leans down attempting to kick the dog and then kicks at it twice.

It's believed she is wearing military uniform.

It happened in Barleycorn Way in the housing estate in Beck Row on Wednesday at 5.30pm.

Suffolk Police said the incident had not been reported to them, but that they have seen the video and will be contacting people in order to investigate.

The RSPCA also said the incident wasn't reported to them, but have since urged any witnesses to come forward.

A spokesperson for the RSPCA in the East of England said: "This footage is upsetting.

"We would urge anyone with first hand information about this incident to contact us on 0300 123 4999 or call the police."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know