A prisoner who was undergoing treatment at a mental health unit has been jailed after he attacked a care worker so violently she feared she was about to die.

Cambridge Crown Court heard that 39-year-old Rory Griffin, a prisoner at HMP Wakefield who was spending time at a secure unit in Cambridgeshire, grabbed a member of staff as she sat on a bench during her work break.

He dragged her to the ground, placed his hand over her mouth and began punching her in the head.

She tried to crawl away, but Griffin grabbed her again, pushing her back on the floor and dragging her into some bushes.

He choked her and screamed that he was going to kill her.

Another member of staff saw what was going on and managed to push Griffin off the victim and pin him to the ground while she escaped.

She was taken to hospital and treated for scratches on her arms and neck.

Griffin was sentenced to nine years and eleven months after pleading guilty to actual bodily harm, assault with intent to commit a sexual offence and threats to kill.

His sentence will run concurrent to his indeterminate Imprisonment for Public Protection.

DC Natalie Marriott said after the sentencing: "Griffin truly is a danger to society, so I'm glad he is now behind bars.

"This was an incredibly scary and harrowing ordeal for the victim who was just minding her own business on a break at the time and later said she thought he was trying to kill her."

