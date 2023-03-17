Specialist teams have been called in to remove hazardous material after a former community centre was destroyed by fire.

Fire crews were called to the blaze in Rectory Lane in Worlingham near Beccles, Suffolk, at 2.50am on Friday.

They remained at the scene throughout the early hours and specially-trained contractors are working to remove what is believed to be asbestos from the building that has been empty for 14 years.

The work is expected to take two days and priority will be given to clearing the surrounding residential properties and the road.

Fire damage at the former community centre in Worlingham Credit: Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

Rectory Lane will only be reopened once the work is completed and residents are being asked to watch out for any debris in their gardens.

East Suffolk Council has made assurances that the risk to the public is low, but has asked nearby residents keep their doors and windows closed until further notice.

A Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "Crews worked hard to get the fire contained and quickly made good progress.

Firefighters at the scene in the early hours Credit: Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

"At around 5:30am the incident was scaled down, with three appliances remaining on scene to damp down and extinguish hotspots."

East Suffolk Council has asked that anyone who has debris from the fire in their garden contact them on 03330 162000.

