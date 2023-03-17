Norwich's St Patrick's Day dancers headed for world championships in Canada
Watch Norwich's Irish dancers in action.
A trio from Norwich have all qualified for the Irish Dancing World Championships in Montreal in Canada which take place next month.
Mia Polski-Delve, 19, Charlotte Day, 11, and Abi Bunn, 23, all attend the Hennigan Irish Dance School in Norwich.
All three spent St Patrick's Day showcasing their Irish dancing in various venues around Norwich.
Mia Polski-Delve said: "I officially started learning to compete when I was 14 , I love it ! You have to be so fit and you meet so many lovely people.
"It's amazing that I am competing in the championships."
Charlotte Day said : "So I started Irish dancing when I was five years old and I love it because I get to travel to new places, meet new people and I get to dance on the stage with my friends. "
Abi Bunn said : " I think the music's amazing and I love travelling the world with my friends and it just keeps me really fit. To be able to go to Canada is amazing. This is my second year going to worlds so I know what to expect."
