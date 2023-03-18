A Cambridge University college is appointing a new academic to spend four years examining its links to the slave trade.

Trinity College says The Legacies of Slavery Research and Teaching Fellow will look at the ways in which the college might have gained from slavery, whether through fees and bequests from students and alumni, or from investments by the college.

The fellow will also explore any contributions by Trinity members who opposed the practice of enslavement.

Isuri Ratnayake, Ethnic and Inclusion Officer of Trinity’s Graduate Society, said: "Examining and acknowledging the College’s legacies of slavery is crucial in cultivating a culture of accountability and inclusivity.

"Only by facing our past can we pave the way towards a more equitable future, where all members of our community can thrive free from the shadows of oppression and discrimination.

"I hope that other institutions along with Trinity continue in recognizing their historical ties to slavery and taking tangible steps towards repair and reconciliation."

Cambridge University Credit: ITV News Anglia

It comes after an official inquiry into Cambridge University’s historical links with the slave trade found that the institution received “significant benefits” from slavery.

Trinity College has also announced that it will donate £1 million over five years to Cambridge Caribbean Scholarships, enabling up to three Masters’ students per year from the Caribbean to study at Cambridge.

Two PhD studentships will also be available during the five-year initiative, which begins in October.

The Rev Dr Michael Banner, Dean and Fellow of Trinity, said it was important for the College to understand the legacies of colonial era slavery.

"This welcome initiative by Trinity is essential to enabling us to comprehend the extent to which the College was involved or benefited from slavery, whether directly or indirectly," he said.

"This research will enable debate and discussion from a wide range of perspectives, both within the College community and with the wider public."

