Two drug dealing brothers who exploited children to run supplies for them and threatened them with violence have been jailed for almost nine years.

Shabaz Miah, 29, and Shazad Miah, 28, were arrested by Bedfordshire Police during a warrant at Shabaz’s home address in Bedford in January.

Police received reports both brothers were involved in a organised crime group dealing cocaine and heroin.

Intelligence suggested they used children as drug runners to sell their products and would threaten the children with violence if they failed to do so.

Officers found bundles of cash and drugs in the property worth up to £30,000.

Both brothers were jailed for four-years for at Luton Crown Court. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Miah and Miah, both of Oldfield Road, Bedford, pleaded guilty to six drug dealing offences covering the supply of cocaine, heroin and cannabis, as well as possession of criminal property.

Both were jailed for four-years for at Luton Crown Court but Shazad was also given an additional nine-month sentence in connection to an unrelated affray.

Detective Constable Adam Geary said: “Both men were found in possession of large amounts of drugs and cash, which evidently showed their part in a large-scale drug supply enterprise.

“The fact these two men involved children in their criminal enterprise shows the ruthless lengths these gangs will go to, putting young people at risk of serious harm in order to line their own pockets."

