It’s not everyday the Ghostbusters bump into Batman or share the streets with Star Wars characters but one Essex city looked more like a Hollywood film set this weekend.

Essex Cosplayers recreated the magic of the movies as thousands of people arrived for the new Takeover event in Chelmsford city centre.

It was organised by Chelmsford For You, in partnership with Essex Cosplayers to raise money for the Little Havens Hospice, as well as getting people back to shops in the city.

The batmobile just one of many comic machines that were on display Credit: ITV News Anglia

Along with heroes from the big screen visitors were treated to show cars from productions as varied as Scooby Doo and Only Fools and Horses.

Life size dinosaurs also roamed the streets transforming the Essex high street into something resembling Jurassic Park.

Youngsters were treated to activities and workshops including Light sabre training, a Gaming Bus and Superhero Cape Making.

Those behind the event say it hugely exceeded expectations with footfall in the city centre at levels not seen for several years and are now considering bringing it back next year.

Amazing what you find when you pop to the shops! Credit: ITV News Anglia

Sara Tupper from Chelmsford For you told ITV News Anglia that she was delighted with the public's reaction.

"It has completely exceeded expectations, we haven't seen the city this busy for I don't know how long.

"This is the first time something like this has happened in Chelmsford city centre, it's always a trial and error for these kinds of things, but if it is successful and we get positive feedback then absolutely we'd love to do this kind of thing again"

Numerous well known TV and film show cars were displayed Credit: ITV News Anglia

Little Havens Hospice says the money raised will enable it to continue vital work which has become more challenging following the pandemic and cost of living crisis.

"Our hospice only runs off donations, we have to raise £52,000 per week to provide for all the families that need us." Aron Lane from the hospice said.

"It is absolutely wonderful to see everybody coming together and supporting such a wonderful cause."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...