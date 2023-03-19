Police investigating a modern slavery case have made arrests and seized a Porsche and tens of thousands of pounds in cash.

A police operation in the East of England targeted a suspected organised crime group (OCG) that was thought to be exploiting women and forcing them to work in the sex industry.

They searched addresses in Milton Keynes and Nottingham, arresting three men and one woman on suspicion of controlling prostitution and money laundering.

Police officers seized digital devices, more than £30,000 in cash and a Porsche that is thought to have been bought with criminal money.

They also searched an address in Peterborough.

All four suspects, who are aged between 28 and 36, were taken into custody for further questioning and then bailed.

Specially trained officers supported by the charity Justice and Care were on hand, had any victims of slavery been identified during the warrants.

Stack of cash found by police Credit: Eastern Regions Operations Unit

Detective Inspector Damian Barlow, from ERSOU’s Criminal Finances Team, said: "This operation relates to an organised crime group suspected of controlling women for prostitution and money laundering offences, and our enquiries are ongoing.

"In investigations such as this, we often see that criminal groups exploit women for sex work by luring them from disadvantaged backgrounds by promising them a better life in the UK.

"However, in reality they are then forced or coerced into sex work, with the groups often confiscating the victims’ passports and using violence to control them.

"It is key to target those we think are involved in this highly organised criminality.

"Trafficking gangs pay no regard to the wellbeing of the women they are exploiting, and it is vital that these networks are dismantled and those involved brought to justice."

Anyone with information about an address where people are being exploited for sexual purposes is asked to call police on 101 or report it to the Modern Slavery Helpline on 08000 121 700.

