Police are appealing for witnesses after a second arson spree took place in a city suburb in just a week.

At 2am police received a call saying two vans were on fire in Shortfen in Orton Malborne.

It is believed a white van was set alight which then spread to a second van nearby.

Three minutes later, at 2.03am, a further call said that a Vauxhall Insignia was on fire in Bodesway.

It comes after a series of deliberate fires destroyed several cars, damaged a sheltered accommodation home and ruined a railway signal box in Peterborough last weekend.

Nene Valley Railway Box was badly damaged in last weekend's fire Credit: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Detective Inspector Dean Wiffin said: “We believe these two incidents are linked to fires which happened overnight on Sunday last weekend (12 March) in the same area.

“While we are carrying out enquiries and have had dedicated patrols in the area, no arrests have been made as of yet, therefore I would urge anyone who has information about these incidents to get in touch with us as a matter of urgency.”

Last week on Monday morning (13 March), a fire was reported just after midnight in Cheyney Court sheltered accommodation at Orton Malborne where there were some evacuations but no-one was injured.

Five cars outside were also ablaze and destroyed.

A couple of hours earlier, at about 10.30pm, two vehicles were set alight – one in Saltmarsh, Orton Malborne, and another in The Village, Orton Longueville.

A signal box for the Nene Valley Railway, at Orton Mere, was also set on fire during the early hours of Monday morning.