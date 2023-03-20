Colchester United chiefs have slammed their own fans for what was described as "shameful" and "vile" chants about Justin Edinburgh.

The chants came during the club's League Two clash against Leyton Orient on Saturday.

In a statement the club said:

"Not for the first time this season a very small minority of those in the away section have acted in a shameful manner.

"This time making vile chants that no decent person would make and are in no way shared by Colchester United or the vast majority of Colchester United fans. We will co-operate with Leyton Orient should there be any further investigations."

Colchester United's Noah Chilvers scores their side's second goal of the game during the Sky Bet League Two match at Brisbane Road Credit: PA images

The former Northampton Town manager and Tottenham player, who lived in Essex, died from a cardiac arrest in 2019 - weeks after guiding Leyton Orient to promotion back to the Football League. He was just 49.

A memorial service was held at Chelmsford Cathedral in July 2019 and was attended by players past and present including Glenn Hoddle, Teddy Sheringham, Sol Campbell, Les Ferdinand and Chris Hughton.

His family set up a foundation in his name to help educate people about CPR and defibrillators.

Members of a Colchester United fan group, the Blue and White Army said they would be making a donation to the foundation.