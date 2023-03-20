A 62-year-old man has been jailed after he inflicted life-changing injuries on an e-scooter rider when he crashed into her by driving on the wrong side of the road.

Mark Unwin hit Kirri-Anne Hossain-Reed, who was riding a Voi e-scooter in Northampton, on 10 June last year.

As Unwin was jailed for two years after admitting causing injury by dangerous driving, Northampton Crown Court was told that Ms Hossain-Reed, 25, was unlikely to ever walk again and had suffered brain damage which meant she could no longer cry tears.

The crash happened in Towcester Road, when Unwin exited a roundabout in the outside lane alongside a red van who was in the inside lane. But he did not merge into lane one as the road markings indicated, and continued down the wrong side of the road.

He narrowly avoided colliding with another vehicle before he struck Ms Hossain-Reed, who was riding the e-scooter correctly as she crossed the road.

As a result of the collision, she was rushed to hospital with serious injuries. She is now at a brain injury specialist unit with limited communication and limited mobility.

Ms Hossain-Reed's mother Debbie said the family had been told it was doubtful that she would ever walk again.

"The pain is so bad, she now has to take strong painkillers daily and due to frontal lobe damage, Kirri-Anne no longer produces tears when she cries," she said in a victim impact statement read to the court.

“Prior to the collision, Kirri-Anne was a bright and bubbly young girl. Kirri-Anne was once a very independent young lady, she now cannot do anything for herself.

"Although I know my bright and bubbly girl is in there somewhere, it’s so hard to see what she has become.

PC Jenny Ridgley of Northamptonshire Police said: “This is an utterly devastating case and getting to know Kirri-Anne’s family has brought home what an amazing woman she is and what they have lost as a result of this incident."

She added: “The reckless actions of Mr Unwin on that afternoon have changed the life of Kirri-Anne and her family forever and I hope he truly understands that."

