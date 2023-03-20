People are being asked to help find a 34-year-old man who has been missing for more than a week.

Police say the disappearance of Vytautas Matusauskas, of Thetford in Norfolk, is "out of character".

He was last seen late on Saturday 11 March near Icknield Way in the town, and last heard from the following day at around 10am.

He has not been back to his home address in Pine Close since, said Norfolk Police.

Officers said his disappearance was considered out of character, and that police and family members were growing "increasingly concerned" for his welfare.

Mr Matusauskas is described as white, around 5ft 11ins tall, with brown hair and an eyebrow piercing. When he was last seen he was wearing dark clothing, including dark jeans.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call Norfolk Police on 101.

