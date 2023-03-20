The family of a 20-year-old organ donor who died in a crash said that "all he wanted in life was to help others".

Daniel Leathers was killed in Blofield in Norfolk on 1 December 2022.

His family said it had brought them "great comfort" that he had been able to help others through organ donation after his death.

In a statement issued through police, they said: "Dan was an amazing son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and most of all a friend. All he wanted in life was to help others, make people laugh and he simply loved life.

"Dan was in the final year of his engineering apprenticeship and loved to go beating, being happiest when running through a field covered in mud.

"This last year he had lived his best life, watching his beloved Leeds United play football, spending time with his family, clubbing, meeting up with friends for a drink, attending festivals and just having fun."

They added: "We will miss his laughter, his sense of humour and his love every day but will be forever grateful for the amazing son and brother we were blessed to call ours."

They also thanked emergency services and those who helped at the scene, including the Norfolk and Norwich and Addenbrooke's hospitals, patient transfer teams, and transplant coordinators.

"Their care and compassion will never be forgotten," they said.

