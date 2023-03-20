Two autistic fans who were chosen as mascots at their football club's Level Playing Field day walked onto the pitch with the team's captain wearing ear-defenders.

Cambridge United invited Amy and Xavier to their home game against Charlton this weekend as part of a drive to celebrate the club's disabled supporters.

They joined captain Paul Digby in the tunnel before the game, and all three wore ear-defenders as part of a powerful demonstration of inclusivity and solidarity.

Xavier and Amy watched the game from the stands Credit: ITV News Anglia

According to the National Autistic Society, many autistic people experience difficulties with processing sensory information, which can make situations like football games hard.

Writing on their website, the NAS says: "If you are autistic, you may be over-sensitive or under-sensitive to specific sights, sounds, smells or textures. This can be a positive thing, but can also cause distress or discomfort."

If an autistic person is struggling to process the sights and sounds it can sometimes trigger a meltdown.

After the game, Amy and Xavier said the day showed that football is for everyone: "It felt like you were actually with those football players. The headphones are to show that football's for everyone - special needs people, normal people."

