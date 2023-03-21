A driver survived a crash after losing control and running off the road.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service posted pictures of the mangled wreck lying on its side after crews were called to the scene in Hyde Lane in Chelmsford on Saturday afternoon.

They said all three emergency services were called out and crews from Chelmsford and South Woodham Ferrers worked to stabilise the car and make the area safe.

The East of England ambulance service was the man was taken to hospital for "further assessment and care".

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know